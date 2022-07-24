WINDER - David William Romaine, 64, Winder, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Mr. Romaine attended Bethlehem Church. He was a model railroad enthusiast and loved “Railfanning.” Mr. Romaine was a graduate of Georgia Tech but was an avid University of Georgia Bulldawgs football fan.
He was employed as the municipal and irrigation sales manager with Syncroflo, where he was a devoted employee with over 42 years of service.
Mr. Romaine is preceded in death by his parents, William Bailey Romaine, and Wilma Romaine Quarles.
Mr. Romaine is survived by his loving wife, Terry Rickard Romaine, Winder; children, Bonnie Romaine (Priscilla) Marcal, Hoschton, and Robert William Romaine, Roswell; step-children, Ali (Darin) Stinson, Peachtree Corners, Cory Rickard, Cumming, and Dustin (Margie) Rickard, San Antonio, Texas; brothers, Steve (Sheri) Romaine, Greensboro, N.C., and Larry (Teryn) Romaine, Blairsville; and nine grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
