STATHAM - Davy Lee “Bugg” Brock, 51, Statham, passed away November 13, 2019.
He was born April 15, 1968 to the late Harry Lee and Penny Guffey Brock in Athens. Mr. Brock was a mechanic with Athens Stone Casting. He was a Cedar Shoals High School graduate, Class of 1986.
Surviving are wife, Debra Carter Brock; daughter, Briana Brock; nephew, Trent Brock; grand dog, Jake Brock; all of Statham; brothers, Mark Proctor and Daniel Brock.
Memorial service: Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. from The Church at Pierce Road.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to the family.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
