COMMERCE - Dawn Michele Trussell Tomlinson Dickerson, 57, Loggins Road, Commerce, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Dawn was born in Atlanta on April 7, 1963 and adopted at birth by the late William Wiley Tomlinson and Ernestine Stoner Tomlinson of Elberton. She was a 1981 graduate of Elbert County High School and was a homemaker.
Dawn was devoted to her family and loved her husband and children with all of her heart. She enjoyed camping, visiting the beach, mountains, and especially gatherings with her family. “Mama Dawn” loved children and was always willing to extend a helping hand to anyone in need. We let Dawn go as we know she is in Heaven with a new, pain-free body: from our hands to God’s.
Survivors include her children, William Carl “Billy” Dickerson, Greer, S.C., and Kristy Leann Dickerson, Commerce; grandson, Dakota Dennis Eric Dickerson, who was born the same day on which Dawn passed; and siblings, nieces, nephews, and extended family too numerous to name.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 37 years, Karl ‘Eric’ Dickerson.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home with the Rev. John Todd officiating. Interment followed in Forest Hills Memorial Park.
The family requests those wishing to honor Dawn in lieu of flowers to do so by adopting a needy child at Christmas time, something she and Eric did for many years.
