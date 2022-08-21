MAYSVILLE - Dawn Michelle Martin Chambers, 55, Maysville, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on October 22, 1966 in Athens, Mrs. Chambers was the daughter of the late James and Linda Youngblood Martin. She worked as a caregiver for many years and was preceded in death by a son, Levi Chambers; and a brother, Perry Martin.
Survivors include a son, Kevin Hooper; daughter, Kimberly Gossett; sister, Tracy Morris; brothers, Randal Martin and Jacob Martin; one grandchild; and many cherished family members.
At Ms. Chambers request a cremation has taken place and no services are planed at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
