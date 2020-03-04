MAYSVILLE - Debbie Ann Garner Small, 54, Maysville, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.
Debbie Garner Small was born September 28, 1965 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. She was a graduate of Johnson High School in Flowery Branch. Mrs. Small had been employed with Makita Tool Company in Buford. She was a member of Roanoke Baptist Church in Cumming.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy E. Garner; mother, Joann Duncan Garner; and sister, Connie Tatum.
Mrs. Small is survived by her husband, Steven Allen Small, Jefferson; children, Latasha Small, Maysville, Dustin Allen Small, Maysville, and Kayten Small, Maysville; grandchildren, Tiana Andrew, Isaac Small and Elizabeth Small; brothers, Timmy Garner, Oakwood, and Scotty Garner, Maysville; aunt and uncle, Mary and Terry White, Buford; uncle, Roy Duncan, Buford; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service: Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Olsten officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, is in charge of arragnements.
