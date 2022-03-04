BETHLEHEM - Debbie Elaine Teale, 61, Bethlehem, entered into rest Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Mrs. Teale was born on November 19, 1960 in Gwinnett County, the youngest daughter of the late Hugh Dorsey Vandeford and the late Doris Mildred Johnson Vandeford. In addition to her parents she is preceded by a sister, Nancy Nash.
Debbie was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. For over 30 years, she worked as an administrative assistant for several pastors. Debbie lived out her Christian faith every day with humility, always caring for others above herself. She prioritized her family, cheering on the boys as they competed in sports and making memories on beach vacations and cruises. Debbie lived an active life and found joy in tending to her home and numerous pets. Debbie’s sweet spirit touched the lives of so many people, who would say that she always had a smile on her face.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 40 years, Tony Teale, Bethlehem; three sons, Chris Teale (Stephanie), Winder, Justin Teale (Megan), Statham, and Chad Teale (Brooklynn), Auburn; five grandchildren, Charlotte Teale, William Teale, Tinley Teale, Allison Teale and Mason Teale; one sister, Kathy Hall (Tom), Jefferson; two brothers, Hugh Vandeford, Auburn, and Russell Vandeford (Jean), Talmo; brother-in-law, Wayne Nash, Monroe; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Graveside service: Monday, March 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Evans Memory Gardens with the Reverend Grady Mosley officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, March 7, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
