WINDER - Debbie Wilson Canup, 65, Winder, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022.
A Barrow County native, she was born January 14, 1957, to the late Frank and Jeanette Simmons Wilson. Mrs. Wilson was a homemaker and member of the Union Baptist Church.
Surviving are husband, Bobby J. Canup Sr., children, Bobby J. Canup Jr., Christopher Shane Canup and Amanda Diane (Jeremy) Gamblin, all of Winder; daughter-in-law, Kim Canup, Winder; grandchildren, Noah Canup, Courtney Canup, Abigail Gamblin and Avery Grace Gamblin; great-granddaughter, Fallon Crenshaw; brothers, Billy Wilson and Jerry (Joan) Wilson, both of Winder, Davis Wilson, Statham, and Jeff (Debbie) Wilson, Clayton.
Graveside service: Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Randy Holmes officiating.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcomed, or memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online memorials may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
