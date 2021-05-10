HULL - Debora Marie Seay, 66, Hull, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Born in Athens, she was a daughter of James Robert Chandler and Miriam Williamson Chandler. Mrs. Seay was a member of Collier Baptist Church and was a wonderful seamstress. She is preceded in death by her son, Kurt Seay.

Survivors, in addition to her parents, include her husband, Roy Lanier Seay; daughter, Amanda Seay; siblings, Tony Chandler, Bud Chandler and Pamela Fowler; grandchildren, TJ Sanders, Shane Sanders, Mercedes Seay, Caleb Campbell, Haley Seay, Tyler Seay and Tripp Seay; and great-grandchildren, Hayden Sanders, Gracelyn Sanders and Tatum Sanders.

Celebration of life: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 2:30 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

