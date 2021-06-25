BRASELTON - Deborah Ann (Bohardt) Wilker, 66, Braselton, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Debbie was born on December 21, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Jack Bohardt and Louise (Wills) Bohardt. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Steve Bohardt.
Debbie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She graduated from Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing in 1976 and carried her loving nature to patients for more than 40 years.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Wilker, Braselton; sons and daughters-in-law, Jack and Allie Wilker, Buford, Joe Wilker, Alpharetta, and Brian and Hannah Wilker, Travelers Rest, S.C.; grandchildren, Hal and Julie Wilker; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue and Dave Hester of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Mary and Dennis Batty of Dayton, Ohio; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Marilyn Bohardt of Dayton, Ohio, and Andy and Lori Bohardt, Dayton, Ohio; and many loving nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Funeral mass: Friday, June 25, 2021 at 4 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Gainesville, with inurnment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 25, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Georgia 30504.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to 365 Caring Ministry LTD via PayPal.
Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel and Memorial Park Funeral Home Main Chapel, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga. 30504 are in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
