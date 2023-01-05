dispain

COMMERCE - Deborah Ann Dispain, 71, Commerce, gained her wings on Monday, December 26, 2022, following her long battle with bone cancer.

Deborah was born in Atlanta to the late Betty Ashmore, but raised up in White County by her late dad, George Ashmore and step-mom, Ozell Ashmore.

She is preceded in death by her step-daughter, Wanda Dailey; and sister, Lucy Turner.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, H.M. Dispain; daughter, Judy Meadows; son, Jr. Dispain; step-children, Kenneth Dispain and Jeffery Dispain; sister, Ann Hall Looney; and brother, Eddie Ashmore.

There will not be a service but friends and family are more than welcome to send flowers or visit the family home to pay their respects.

