Deborah Ann Huth, 56, wife and best friend of 36 years to James William Huth, died April 13, 2020.
She was born November 27, 1963 in Central, South Carolina to the late Vera Ann (Mel) Moore and Claude Earl Hamilton. Deborah was a loving mother, wife, sister, daughter and aunt. She lived a simple life in Colber and was known best from her time working at the Biscuit Barn.
Deborah is survived by her husband, James Huth; children, Lee (Danielle) Huth and Bryan (Mitzi) Huth; grandchildren, Bryce, Logan and Eli; her brothers, Greg (Tena) Hamilton, Russell Hamilton and David (Crystal) Moore; her sisters, Beth (Enrique) Cortez, Renee Toole and Sheryl (Michael) Wideman; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19, A memorial service will be held at a later date.
