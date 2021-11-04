ELBERTON - Deborah Ann Lightfoot, 61, Elberton, formerly of Jackson County, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

A native of Atlanta, Ms. Lightfoot was the daughter of the late James Edward Lightfoot Jr. and Bessie Lula Mae Brooks Lightfoot. She was a former assistant manager at Dollar Tree in Elberton.

Survivors include her sons, Franklin and Debbie Brogdon and Kyle and Karyn Brogdon, all of Elberton; and grandchildren, Hannah Brogdon, Leland Nix, Ashleigh McCall and Tristan McCall.

Memorial service: Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Oak Bower Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Cleveland officiating.

Contributions may be made in her memory to T.J. & Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 6161, Elberton, Ga. 30635.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is assisting the family of Ms. Deborah Ann Lightfoot.

