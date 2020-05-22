martin

Deborah Anne Martin, 64, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 12, 2020.

She was born and raised in Nicholson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Shirly Hambree Minish and Franklin Eugene Martin; and her sister Wanda Jean Allen.

Deborah is survived by one son, Jon Martin Presgraves, Okayama, Japan; one daughter Amanda Presgraves, Maysville; two nieces, Sonya N. Martin and Krystine Lee Allen, Seoul, Korea; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Lord & Stephens East, Athens, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of May 24-30

