DANIELSVILLE - Deborah “Debbie” Ann Brown McCannon, 67, Danielsville, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, she was a daughter of the late Vernon L. Brown Sr. and Elizabeth Ann Ebarb Brown. Debbie was a hairdresser for more than 30 years and she enjoyed flowers and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edd McCannon.
Survivors include her children, Christopher M. Ogdon, Ruston, La., Rusty B. Smith (Stephanie Smith), Longview, Texas, and Brittany Nicole Casey (Jeremiah Casey), Newnan; siblings, Vernon L. Brown Jr., Bossier City, La., and Linda Kay Dupont, Bossier City, La.; grandchildren, Paislee, Joshua and Caleb Ogdon, Emma and Brody Smith and Kensington Cooper.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at Burt’s United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Burt’s United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. at the church.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In