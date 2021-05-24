Deborah "Debbie" Wilbanks Moore, 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
She was born on January 25, 1950 to the late Ed and Frances Wilbanks in Commerce.
Debbie was born and raised in Commerce. Debbie worked for Roper Pump Company in Commerce and then moved to Atlanta where she worked for Gulf States Mortgage. She then spent the last 30 years in Florida where she and John worked as landscapers before they retired.
Debbie was survived by her partner, John Newton; her daughter, Kim Ledford; her son, Chuck Ledford; her sister, Judy McClure; five grandchildren, Drew and Lauren Martin, Charlie Ledford, Zane and Shea Corley.
Debbie donated her body to science and her ashes will be released at her favorite spot in the North Georgia mountains.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In