JEFFERSON - Deborah Dodd Pethel, 70, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, December 3, 2021.
Mrs. Pethel was born in Rome, a daughter of the late Edward Miles Dodd and the late Mary Anglin Dodd, was a member of Galilee Christian Church and was retired from Specialty Pain and Body Shop where she worked as office manager.
Survivors include her husband, Eddie Pethel, Jefferson; daughter, Janice Renea Dowker (Duane), Winder; son, Edward Miles Pethel (Rachel), Commerce; granddaughter, Traci Strickland (Blake), Jefferson; grandsons, Anthony Dowker (Jessica), Jefferson, Zane, Cale and Cash Pethel, Commerce; sisters, Marie Lord (Jim), Athens, and Yvonne Settles (Mike), Colorado; and five great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Rusty Ruark and Minister Tom Plank officiating with burial to follow in the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org or to the Alzheimers Association of Georgia at alz.com.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
