DANIELSVILLE - Deborah Jean Sorrow Lord, 63, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, after a brief illness at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by two sisters, Dianne Sorrow Carroll Hall (Ken), Monterey, Tenn., and Lisa Sorrow McDaniel (Donald), Danielsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Verner Evans Sorrow and by her siblings Junior Sorrow, Raleigh Sorrow, Donald Sorrow, Grady Sorrow, Betty Sorrow, Joe Sorrow and Linda Sorrow.
She was a lifelong resident of Madison County where she attended Madison County High School and was employed for many years by FMI as the Athens Market Manager in the industrial maintenance business.
A private graveside service is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Lung Association. The family wishes to thank Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and staff along with Hospice for their tender loving care during her illness.
