ATHENS - Deborah Lynn Ayers Vaughn, 65, Athens, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Vaughn was born in Commerce to Mattie Jean Jordan Ayers, Commerce, and the late J.D. Ayers. She was retired from the Richard B. Russell Research Center. In addition to her father, Mrs. Vaughn was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Maginnis.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Vaughn is survived by her husband, Ronald Edward Vaughn, Athens; son, Jordan Posey (Marjorie), Alpharetta; sister, Jenny North (Roger), Athens; brothers, Steve Ayers (Carol), Dale Ayers (Debbie) and Marty Ayers (Kelly), all of Homer; granddaughters, Julia and Hannah; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Bethany Christian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Benji Lavender officiating.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current health concerns.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
