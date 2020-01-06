Deborah Margaret Wenig, 61, passes away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 after a three-year battle with cancer..
She was born on August 21, 1958 in Catskill, New York, Deborah Margaret Wenig – Deb – lived a big life full of love and fun.
Deb earned a BA and MA from Fairleigh Dickinson University and later put that education to use as a college professor teaching Political Science at several colleges and universities. She married her high school sweetheart Joseph (Joe) Wenig in Middletown, New York, on June 8, 1980 and they had two children David Wenig (’83) and Jessica Mumau (’86).
Deb was an avid traveler and coined her own catchphrase “you won’t know unless you go,” which helped guide her adventurous spirit. Deb traveled the world spanning several continents. Her favorite places to visit were Martha’s Vineyard, Walt Disney World, Australia and Japan. She lived in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Tokyo and Georgia.
Another of Deb’s passions was her community involvement and service. She dedicated much of her attention to the various causes she felt strongly about including the League of Women Voters, ShineON! Kids and others. She was very proud of her time on the Board of Governors of the Tokyo American Club as they opened and operated a new world-class facility.
One of Deb’s greatest skills may also be her most enduring legacy. Deb loved to make others happy and to see them smile. When Deb spoke with someone, they couldn’t help but feel a real connection and her caring spirit. She made every room she entered brighter and she always made that effort. Over the years, Deb made so many friends that she kept for a lifetime.
Deb loved her family dearly. She is survived by her husband, Joe, and their children, David (Emily) and Jessica (Robert), and their families, including her six grandchildren, David, Emmett, Lia, Logan, Phillip and Robert who meant everything to her. To Deb's grandchildren, she was known as “Bamma.” Deb was the best Bamma in the world. Deb is also survived by her mother, siblings, and all of her nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to one of the two causes she cared about. Either JDRF in honor of her grandson, David Wenig, or to the American Cancer Society.
Memorial service: Friday, January 10, 2020 beginning at 12 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home on Far Hills in Dayton, Ohio with a visitation period beginning at 11 a.m.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green St. Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of local arrangements. Send online condolences to http://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com/funeral-homes/memorial-park-east/.
