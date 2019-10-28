Deborah Susie Perkins, 63, passed away on October 26, 2019.

A native of Barrow County, Ms. Perkins was preceded in death by her parents Willie Perkins Jr. and Carolyn Powell Perkins; and her sister, Billie Jackie Perkins.

Graveside service: Monday, October 28, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The Rev. John Burchfield will officiate.

Survivors include her siblings, Peggy Jones and Stacey (Townley) Wilson and their children Hannah, Nicholas and Justin.

Smith Funeral home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.

