Deborah Yarber Brown, 66, Hollingsworth community, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, surrounded by family.
Mrs. Brown was born on December 22, 1956, in Commerce. She was preceded in death by her father, William A. Payne; and husband, Wayne Alfred Brown. She was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.
Survivors include her loving mother, Florence Brock Payne; daughters and sons-in-law, Megan and Andrew Akers, Baldwin, and Misty and Sammy Beck, Cornelia; son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Lynn Stewart, Baldwin; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Stewart, Baldwin, Samuel "Trey" Hubert Beck III, Cornelia, Mary Clay Beck, Cornelia, and Dallas O'Neal Beck, Cornelia; sisters and brother-in-law, Wanda and Jimmy Crow, Baldwin, and Rachel Sikes, Tampa, Fla.; brother and sister-in-law, Mitchell and Donna Payne, Demorest; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church with Pastors Chad Parker and Jamie Harvey officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to The Mason House, 1762 Clifton Road, Atlanta, Ga. 30322, Get Real Ministries, P.O. Box 293, Baldwin, Ga. 30511 or Mountain View Baptist Church Youth Fund, c/o Wanda Crowe, P.O. Box 311, Baldwin, Ga. 30511.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes and Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
