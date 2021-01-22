JEFFERSON - Debra Jean Norris Atchley, 61, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Mrs. Atchley was born in Gainesville, a daughter of the late Billy Joe Norris Sr. and the late Donna Ruth Jarrard Norris and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Donnie Atchley, Jefferson; daughter, Jeanna Grizzle and her husband Justin, Cleveland; three brothers, Billy Norris and his wife Priscilla, Jefferson, Ronnie Norris and his wife Sandy, Jefferson, and Kenny Norris, Commerce; two sisters, Lavonne Norris, Maysville, and Lisa Strickland and her husband Tim, Maysville; three grandchildren, Will, Ethan and Owen Herrin, also survive.
Graveside service: Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce, with the Reverend Eric Shelton officiating.
The family will receive friends at the graveside.
Those attending are asked to practice safe social distancing and a please wear protective masks due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the March of Dimes at www.marchofdimes.org/.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
