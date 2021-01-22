JEFFERSON - Debra Jean Norris Atchley, 61, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Mrs. Atchley was born in Gainesville, a daughter of the late Billy Joe Norris Sr. and the late Donna Ruth Jarrard Norris and was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Donnie Atchley, Jefferson; daughter, Jeanna Grizzle and her husband Justin, Cleveland; three brothers, Billy Norris and his wife Priscilla, Jefferson, Ronnie Norris and his wife Sandy, Jefferson, and Kenny Norris, Commerce; two sisters, Lavonne Norris, Maysville, and Lisa Strickland and her husband Tim, Maysville; three grandchildren, Will, Ethan and Owen Herrin, also survive.

Graveside service: Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce, with the Reverend Eric Shelton officiating.

The family will receive friends at the graveside.

Those attending are asked to practice safe social distancing and a please wear protective masks due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the March of Dimes at www.marchofdimes.org/.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 24-30

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.