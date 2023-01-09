Debra Lynn “Debbie” Powell Wetzler passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surrounded by loved ones in Lawrenceville.
Mrs. Wetzler was born on October 8, 1959 in Batesville, Indiana, the youngest of six children to the late Phillip Elwell Powell and Ruth Rodgers Powell.
Mrs. Wetzler attended Moores Hill School, where she met and married the love of her life, James “Doug” Wetzler. A former resident of Moore’s Hill, Indiana, she resided in Georgia for the past 36 years and was a member of Midway United Methodist Church. Mrs. Wetzler was an administrative assistant with Volvo and former manager with K-Mart.
Later in life she volunteered with the local clothes closet and contributed (along with her husband) to the work of Midway United Methodist Church. Mrs. Wetzler loved entertaining and cooking for family, neighbors and friends. She was an avid canner and enjoyed trying new recipes.
Mrs. Wetzler was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Christina Powell.
Surviving are her husband of 41 years, James “Doug” Wetzler; son, Scott Wetzler; and grandson, Patrick Wetzler, her pride and joy, all of Auburn; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold Dean and Sandy Powell, Milan, Indiana, and Vincent Lee and Jackie Powell, Versailles, Indiana; sisters and brother-in-law, Myrtle Ann Redd, Greensburg, and Theresa and Larry Miller, Versailles, Indiana; and many nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts and friends.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12 p.m. from the Midway United Methodist Church. Psalm 55:6
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Midway United Methodist Church, 215 Kilcrease Road, Auburn, Georgia 30011.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In