NICHOLSON - Debra Lynn Hawks, 68, Nicholson, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mrs. Hawks was born in Athens to the late Orin and Ruth Bradley Adams. She was a member of the Methodist faith and was retired from Brooks Brothers. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hawks was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Goetz.
Mrs. Hawks is survived by her husband, David Eugene Hawks, Nicholson; son, Scott Hawks, Nicholson; daughter, Amy Hawks, Hull; sisters, Sherry Allen, Danielsville, and Becky Hill, Hull; and four grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Gordons Chapel United Methodist Church with the Revs. Zach Hawks and Lee Adams officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 19, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the ongoing pandemic, those attending will be required to properly wear a face covering and maintain safe social distancing.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
