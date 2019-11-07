LEXINGTON - Delma D. Gositt, 75, Lexington, passed away Wednesday, November 06, 2019 at his residence.
Born on October 14, 1944, he was the son of the late J.T. and Wilma Gositt. Delma was retired from a career in law enforcement. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Evelyn B. Gositt.
Survivors include his daughter, Mary Joe ( Bobby Shane) Tittle; brother, Buddy Paul (Carol) Ivie; Ffve grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren also survive.
Family to receive friends: Friday, November 8, 2019 form 1-3 p.m.
Family will also receive family and friends at Mary’s residence, 555 Sandy Cross Rd., Lexington, Ga., 30648. If you need directions, please call (706) 201-1794.
Services entrusted to Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
