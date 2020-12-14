NICHOLSON - Delores Ann Cochran, 77, Nicholson, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Cochran was born in Commerce to the late Dewey and Marguerite Lord Pearson. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and was retired from ABB. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cochran was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul Pearson and Larry Pearson.
Mrs. Cochran is survived by her husband, Melvin Cochran, Nicholson; sons, Chad M. Cochran (Lynn) and Jason T. Cochran (Donna), both of Nicholson; sisters, Patricia Medlin (Harold), Danielsville, and Peggy Bray (Buren), Jefferson; nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. graveside at New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Andy Edwards officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. at New Harmony Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
At the family’s request, omit flowers and make contributions to New Harmony Baptist Church, 8816 Hwy. 334, Nicholson, Ga. 30565.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
