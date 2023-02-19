COMMERCE - Delores Faye “Bootsie” Buie Kellum, age 81 of Commerce, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Born on August 28, 1941, Mrs. Kellum was the daughter of the late Jesse and Clara Plemmons Buie. She was retired from St. Mary’s Health Care System, having worked for Dr. Cohen for many years, she was a member of Blacks Creek Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by brothers, Jerry and Jimmy Buie; along with sister, Donna Buie.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Sanford “Sonny” Kellum; sons and daughter-in-law, Frankie Kellum and Michael and Dell Kellum; and one grandchild.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chad Rising officiating. Burial will follow at Blacks Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends
4-7 pm Monday evening February 20, 223 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, GA.
