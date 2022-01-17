stancil

JEFFERSON - Dena Michelle Stancil, 51, Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

She loved her family and cooking.

Dena was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Richard Aikens; and son, Jonathan Seagraves.

Survivors include her son, Justin Haynes, Jefferson; daughter, Haley Aikens, Athens; parents, Billy F. and Norma L. Stancil, Arcade community; brothers, Christopher Stancil, Jason M. Stancil and Mark W. Stancil and wife Nicole, all of Jefferson; aunt, Dorothy Dimsdale, Jefferson; many nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives.

Funeral service: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Jerry Gaddis officiating. Interment will be in Woodbine Cemetery, Jefferson.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.