JEFFERSON - Dena Michelle Stancil, 51, Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
She loved her family and cooking.
Dena was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Richard Aikens; and son, Jonathan Seagraves.
Survivors include her son, Justin Haynes, Jefferson; daughter, Haley Aikens, Athens; parents, Billy F. and Norma L. Stancil, Arcade community; brothers, Christopher Stancil, Jason M. Stancil and Mark W. Stancil and wife Nicole, all of Jefferson; aunt, Dorothy Dimsdale, Jefferson; many nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives.
Funeral service: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Jerry Gaddis officiating. Interment will be in Woodbine Cemetery, Jefferson.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
