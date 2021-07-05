Denese Lori Carithers, 59, entered into rest on Saturday, July 3, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer.
Denese spent most of her adult life in McDuffie County, before moving to Jefferson to be near family. She is predeceased by her father, Joseph Walter Fisher, Hammond, La.
Denese was born in Hammond, La. on July 14, 1961 to Joe and Toni Fisher. She made her home in Dearing for many years after settling there after her father was stationed at Fort Gordon. She was a devoted employee of many local businesses, including Tracy-Lucky in Harlem, McDuffie County Hospital in Thomson, and W.S. Badcock Corporation Distribution in Thomson. She served W.S. Badcock for 25 years and made life-long friends there. After the distribution center closed, she moved to the Jefferson area to be near her granddaughter. She began working at Peace Place, Inc in Winder in 2017 and enjoyed her work there up until the time of her death, also making many beloved friends.
Denese was a devoted mother, sister and friend. She enjoyed doting on her children and granddaughter, crocheting, knitting and fiction reading. She loved all things British, especially tea, collecting teapots and making plans to visit distant family that she loved to communicate with through social media. She loved the mountains and taking trips with cherished family to see the beautiful mountain scenery and enjoy the cooler weather.
She was an active member of Jefferson First United Methodist Church, where she especially loved to participate in different small group activities and bible studies.
Denese is survived by her mother, Josephine Fisher, Hammond, La.; her children, Lori McGinley (Chip) and Robert Cartihers; her granddaughters, Mara McGinley and Merci Grace; her siblings, Joey Fisher (Gaynell), Greg Fisher (Donna) and Coit McDonald (Shane); and many beloved nieces and nephews.
For our local friends and family, a celebration of life service will be held at Jefferson First UMC, 188 Martin Street in Jefferson on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 4 p.m. with a small reception to follow.
For our McDuffie County and surrounding area friends, a second celebration of Llfe service will be held at Dearing Baptist Church, 265 Main Street in Dearing on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. with a small reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peace Place, P.O. Box 943, Winder, Ga. 30680, 770-307-3633.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In