COMMERCE - Denise Michelle Hampton, 59, Commerce, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Born on January 14, 1961 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Miss Hampton was the daughter of Barbara Palleschi Hampton and Jimmy and Betty Hampton. She was a retired medical bill collector.
Survivors in addition to her parents include a daughter, Jessica Hampton, Commerce; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Allen Roller, Commerce; brothers, Mike Hampton, Ron Hampton and Jim Hampton; best friend, Kimberly Acocella; and many South Florida friends.
Celebration of life service: Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 85 Brighton St., Commerce, Ga. 30530.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
