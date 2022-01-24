COMMERCE - Dennie "Danny" Lee Williams, 67, Commerce, passed away at Piedmont Atlanta Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 6:20 p.m. from COVID-19 complications.
Dennie was born in Athens on February 8, 1954 to the late JC Vernon Williams and Flora Hattie Williams.
Dennie worked for Alexander Sawmill in Arnoldsville for 22 years and then worked for Louisiana Pacific Corporation until he retired in 2008.
Dennie was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie Lee Williams, 1983; his father, JC Vernon Williams, 1983; his mother, Flora Hattie Williams, 2003; his brother, Gerald Williams Jr., 2002; his sister, Elise Williams Bowen, 2020; and Tommy Wayne Williams, 2020.
Dennie had seven children, two from his first marriage and five children from his second marriage.
Dennie is survived by the mothers of his children, Sara Streetman, Danielsville, and Jean Williams, Nicholson; his children, Dennie Lee Williams Jr., Bentonville, Ark., Christy Renea Williams-Edmondson, Hull, April Renne Williams, Alpharetta, Danny Shane Williams, Nicholson, Jennifer Hope Williams, Nicholson, and Charlene Sabrina Williams, Commerce; sisters, Martha Fowler, Danielsville, Jamie Williams, Danielsville, and Freida Williams, Danielsville; and 11 grandchildren.
Memorial service: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Nicholson Civic Center, 5488 US-441 Nicholson, Ga. 30565 for family and friends with a reception to follow.
You can call April Williams for more information at 470-509-5174.
