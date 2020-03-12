Dennie Lee Jarrard, 67, passed away on March 9, 2020.
He was born July 6, 1952 in Gainesville as one of four children of Sally and Earl Jarrard Sr. He attended Gainesville High School and was a member of the football team. He graduated from Gainesville High School in 1970. Soon thereafter, Dennie joined the Army National Guard and served for seven years, where he was commended as a sharpshooter. He met the love of his life, Brenda Kay Andrews of Atlanta, in December 1970. They married on May 15, 1971. They moved to Gainesville, and then moved to Ellenwood, and in 2009 moved to Pendergrass. They celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary in May 2019.
Dennie had a great love of his family and was most proud of their two daughters. Dennie retired in 2007 after a long and successful career with Georgia Power. Dennie was well-known for his ability to strike up a conversation with anyone. He was always able to make people laugh with his corny jokes and infectious laugh. He will be remembered for his passion, wit, humor and unwavering commitment to his family.
Dennie is survived by his wife, Brenda; two daughters, Jessica (Micheal), Pendergrass, and Alicia (Patrick), Jeﬀerson; grandchildren, Alexie, Isaac, Caleb, Ansley and Tinley; brothers, Earl and Robert; and his sister Jennie.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jeﬀerson, Ga. 30549.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dennie’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or www.stjude.org or Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, Ga. 30341 or www.givechoa.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
