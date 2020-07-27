COMMERCE - Dennis “DL” Lane Mealor Sr., 97, Commerce, died peacefully at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Dorothy. Born in Nicholson on January 19, 1923 to Warren W. and Margie Woodall Mealor, he was one of six children. He was the last survivor of his immediate family, preceded in death by G.W. Mealor Sr., Francis Harris, Sara Poe, Ruby Lee Fleeman and Leonard “Buck” Mealor, as well as their spouses.
He enlisted in the Army in 1943, where he served as a rifleman and tailor. After leaving the military service he married Dorothy L. Booth in June 1950. They were blessed with three children and a happy life.
Mr. Mealor was a member of Cabin Creek Baptist Church, having served on several church committees. He spent his career as a procurement forester and worked as a piddler. He enjoyed fixing a broken lawn mower and gardening. He enjoyed an ice cold glass of sweet tea. Mr. Mealor enjoyed the sweet things of life, from his family to his friends, and any cookie or cake he could find.
He is survived by his children, Jan (Warren) Fowler, Commerce, Cheryl Mealor, Bishop, and Dennis (Darlene) Mealor Jr., Bishop; grandchildren, Dennis L. “Tripp” Mealor III (Andrea), Haley Mealor, and Savannah and Jordan Shoemaker, Commerce; great-grandchildren, Kason and Josie Mealor, Bishop; and loved ones, Curtis Shoemaker, Belle Bookout and Linda Crumley. He is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give many thanks to the staff of Brookside Assisted Living, Commerce.
The service will be a graveside for immediate family only at Providence Baptist Church, Pocataligo. Friends, family and community members are asked to line the procession route between 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. on Hwy. 98, with parking at Madison Street baptist Church, with American Flags in honor of this WWII Veteran.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Banks- Jackson Food Bank, P.O. Box 25, Commerce, Ga. 30529.
Finally, he was proud to be an American and to have been able to serve his country.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
