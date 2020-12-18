NICHOLSON - Dennis Reed McNabb Sr., 86, Nicholson passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. McNabb was born in Philadelphia, Tennessee to the late Marshall and Annie Belle Bowers McNabb. Mr. McNabb was retired from the E.P.A., he was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and a member of New Harmony Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. McNabb was also preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Shell McNabb.
Mr. McNabb is survived by his wife, Sylvia Shelnutt McNabb, Nicholson; sons, Michael McNabb (Tracy), Colbert, and Dennis McNabb (Carol), Commerce; daughters, Patricia Hill, Commerce, and Penny Cash, Commerce; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral service: Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. David Harbin and Don Blalock officiating with the interment following at New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 18, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Harmony Baptist Church, 8816 Hwy. 334, Nicholson, Ga. 30565.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In