thomason

MAYSVILLE - Dennis Wayne Thomason, 65, Maysville, entered rest Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Mr. Thomason was born in Blairsville, a son of the late L.C. Thomason and the late Mabel Marie Sosebee Thomason. Mr. Thomason was a retired mechanic with United Rentals. In addition to his parents, Mr. Thomason is preceded by his sister, Phyllis Elaine Fortner.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Bates Thomason, Maysville; daughter, Amber Thomason, Maysville; three sons, Chris Thomason, Commerce, Randy Martin, Maysville, and Royce Thomason, Maysville; three brothers, Ronnie Thomason, Gainesville, Danny Thomason, Bogart, and Stevie Thomason, Gainesville; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral service: Friday, January 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend William Blackie officiating. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Thomason will be cremated following the service.

Family to receive friend: Friday, January 21, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org/.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 23-29

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.