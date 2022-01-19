MAYSVILLE - Dennis Wayne Thomason, 65, Maysville, entered rest Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Mr. Thomason was born in Blairsville, a son of the late L.C. Thomason and the late Mabel Marie Sosebee Thomason. Mr. Thomason was a retired mechanic with United Rentals. In addition to his parents, Mr. Thomason is preceded by his sister, Phyllis Elaine Fortner.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Bates Thomason, Maysville; daughter, Amber Thomason, Maysville; three sons, Chris Thomason, Commerce, Randy Martin, Maysville, and Royce Thomason, Maysville; three brothers, Ronnie Thomason, Gainesville, Danny Thomason, Bogart, and Stevie Thomason, Gainesville; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, January 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend William Blackie officiating. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Thomason will be cremated following the service.
Family to receive friend: Friday, January 21, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org/.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
