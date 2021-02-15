COLBERT - Denver Howard Strickland, 72, Colbert, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Born in Athens, Denver was a son of the late William Troy Strickland and Clara Irene Burroughs Strickland. He was a veteran of the United States Army and the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Janice Elaine Harrison and Troy Ronal Strickland.
Survivors include two siblings, Diane Adams and Arnal Strickland; uncle and aunt, Joe and Peggy Strickland; dear friends, CJ (Mary Nell) Mason, Robbie Jarrett and Larry Dixon; beloved canine companion, Mr. Ebb; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, one great-great-niece and numerous cousins.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org or to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In