Deputy Sheriff Lena Nicole Marshall, 49, Jefferson, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Deputy Marshall was born October 18, 1972. She worked for Winder and Helen Police departments and Barrow, Habersham and Jackson County Sheriff’s offices.
She was preceded in death by her son, Austin Harris.
She is survived by her daughters, Chelsea Marshall, Ball Ground, and Kiley Harris, Hoschton; son, Colten Harris, Jefferson; brothers, Noah Johnson, Denver, Colo., and Mark Marshall, Richmond, Calif.; sister, Rachel Winslow, Roswell; and Katie Marshall, Richmond, Calif.
Memorial service: Monday, November 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Free Chapel in Braselton. Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum, Zac Billings, Lauren Stephens and Rob Peladeau will officiate.
Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In