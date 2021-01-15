HOSCHTON - Derrick Russell Foster, 27, Hoschton, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021.
Derrick loved to skate board. He was a musician and enjoyed poetry and art. He will be missed by his dogs Nova and Beans and his cat Rohan.
Survivors include his father, Russell Foster, Buford; mother, Staci Symons. Mich.; brother, Daniel Mitchell, Hoschton; sisters, Jaclyn Foster, Athens, Samantha Foster, Hoschton, and Elisha Walker and Laurie Harm, both of Buford.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Blane Spence will be officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses or to the Jackson County Humane Society, 246 Georgia Belle Dr., Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
