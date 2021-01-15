foster

HOSCHTON - Derrick Russell Foster, 27, Hoschton, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Derrick loved to skate board. He was a musician and enjoyed poetry and art. He will be missed by his dogs Nova and Beans and his cat Rohan.

Survivors include his father, Russell Foster, Buford; mother, Staci Symons. Mich.; brother, Daniel Mitchell, Hoschton; sisters, Jaclyn Foster, Athens, Samantha Foster, Hoschton, and Elisha Walker and Laurie Harm, both of Buford.

Funeral service: Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Blane Spence will be officiating.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses or to the Jackson County Humane Society, 246 Georgia Belle Dr., Jefferson, Ga. 30549.

Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 17-23

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.