HOMER - Dessie Annette Vaughn, 59, Homer, passed away at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Dessie was born on August 30, 1962 in Peru, Indiana, and was a member of the Miami Indian Tribe. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth Ray, the late Patricia and Joseph Turner, Ella and (late) Ralph Summers, and (late) Ronald and Carrie Hartleroad.
Dessie was a talented and amazing artist. She had a big personality and a big heart as well as a business degree from the University of Phoenix. She loved to garden and loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be forever missed.
Besides her remaining two mothers, she is survived by her two daughters, Caprise (Kenny) Wilson and Candice (Joshua) Richey; her grandchildren, Morris Jacob Hughes, Eden Wilson, Dessie Hughes, Bella Richey and Brystal Richey; her siblings; and her many nieces and nephews and cousins.
A direct cremation will take place per her wishes. No funeral services will be held. Her family will host a celebration of life at a later date to correlate with her 60th Birthday, details to come.
Her family requests to donate any contributions to a charity assistance program for cancer patients in her honor.
