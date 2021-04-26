DANIELSVILLE - Dewitt “Pete” Talmadge Bond II, 84, Danielsville, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021.
He was the son of the late Dr. Dewitt T. and Elise Bond; he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Sallye Bond; and sister, Dorothy Wood. Mr. Bond worked as an educator for 30 years and a principal of Ila Elementary School for 24 of those years. He was a Rotarian and served as a Madison County Commissioner. Mr. Bond was one of the founding members of the Madison County Recreation Department.
Funeral service: Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel with the Revs. Jonathan Williams and Robby Brown officiating. The interment will be in Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Claira Bond; sons and daughters, Lawrence Bond, Peter (Jodi) Bond, Merrye Davis and Kathye Harber; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In