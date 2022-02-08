HOSCHTON - Diana Stovall Adams, 59, Hoschton, passed on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
She was born in Aransas Pass, Texas on September 22, 1962. Diana loved antiques, furniture refinishing, jewelry making and many other crafts and projects. She was a web developer by trade. She had many different jobs in the technology field as a private contractor, beginning in the early 80’s.
Diana was preceded in death by her mother, Ronnie Stovall.
Survivors include her father, Ernie Ray Stovall, Hoschton; son, Joshua Adams, Winder; brother, Ernie Stovall II and wife Lisa; sisters, Stephanie Sims and husband Scott, Hoschton, and Tracy Pierson and husband Robby, Winder; many nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives.
Memorial services: Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Sims officiating. Interment cremation.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Northeast Georgia Hospice, Hospice of NGMC - Northeast Georgia Health System (nghs.com) or Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Donate - American Lung Association.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
