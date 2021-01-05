JEFFERSON - Diane English Bentley, 73, Jefferson, died Sunday, January 3, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens.
Ms. Bentley was born in Thomaston on January 11, 1947 to the late Clayton G. English and Betty Ellington English. She was a 1965 graduate of R. E. Lee Institute. She was a flight attendant with Delta Air Lines and was later employed in the medical field.
Survivors include a daughter, Brandian (Joel) Hadaway, Smith's Station, Ala.; a son, Brandt Bentley, Jefferson; her mother, Betty Ellington English, Forsyth; her twin brother, David (Betti) English, Stone Mountain, two other brothers, Clay (Marcia) English and Phillip (Connie) English, both of Forsyth; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.
