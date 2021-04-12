WINDER - Diane Moon Dixon, 78, Winder, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Diane was a lifelong resident of Winder, active member of Winder First Baptist Church, avid bridge player, generous and loving friend, and a proud grandmother. Diane was a graduate of Emory University and was employed as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist at Emory University Hospital where she retired after a long, dedicated career. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas J. Moon and Josephine Saunders Moon; and her sister, Susan Moon.
Diane is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Bob Dixon, Winder; her devoted son Jeffrey Stevens, Winder; her daughter, Teri (Hanson) Borders, Birmingham, Ala.; sons, Brent (Jennifer) Dixon, Manhattan, Kan., Billy (Pam) Stevens, Summerville, S.C., and Rick Stevens and his daughter Ashley Stevens, Manassas, Va.;. five granddaughters, Katie Dixon, Molly Dixon, Grace Dixon and Maggie Dixon, Manhattan, Kan., and Mary Hanson Borders, Birmingham, Ala.; two great-nieces, Katelyn Manders and Sydney Manders, Winder; and a multitude of close nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Graveside service: Monday, April 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Chad Mantooth of Winder First Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Tabitha Sunday School Class and the Monday Night Bridge Club.
Donations in Diane's memory may be made to Great Vision at Winder First Baptist Church, St. Jude's or Shriners.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
