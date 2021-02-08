DANIELSVILLE - Diane Nicholson Minish, 69, Danielsville, wife of the late Paul Eugene Minish, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, February 6, 2021.
Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Ernest David McCannon and Opal Jackson McCannon. Diane was employed with Martin Mechanical Contractors of Athens. Since her retirement, Diane was a dedicated volunteer at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for the past 20 years. When not visiting with family and friends, she enjoyed spending her time on the farm with her beloved little Yorkie, Lovey.
Surviving relatives include her children, Christy (Bruce) Edenfield, Carlton, and Bill (Alicia) Nicholson, Watkinsville; stepdaughters, Connie Minish, Athens, and Regina (John) Krebs, Keller, Texas; grandchildren, Sydney Nicholson and Anna and Alexis Krebs; as well as extended family.
Graveside service: Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Minish Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.
Lord and Stephens Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
