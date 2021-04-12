LAKE BURTON - Dianne Sisk Hardy, 68, Lake Burton, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 after a 15-year battle with cancer.
Dianne was born on November 3, 1952 to Laymon and Moderee Sisk of Homer. After graduating from Banks County High School in 1970, she went on to study mathematics and education at Piedmont College and the University of Georgia. Dianne dedicated 47 years of her life to education, teaching high school mathematics. She used her love of math to reach and influence countless students over the course of her career. In 1980, she married Warren Hardy, and with him, raised three children, Tom, Andy and Jenny. Dianne loved spending time with her family and friends, enjoying social activities with people from all walks of life. She loved her Banks County farm roots and she loved her home on Lake Burton.
Dianne was preceded in death by her father, Laymon Sisk; her mother, Moderee Sisk; and her father-in-law, John Hardy.
She is survived by her husband, Warren Hardy; her daughter, Jenny Hardy; her sons and daughter-in-law, Andy Hardy and Tom and Sandi Hardy; her brother and sister-in-law, Dock and Nan Sisk; her mother-in-law, Mildred Hardy; and her five granddaughters, Grace, Sarah Beth, Hannah, Haven and Britton.
Family to receive friends: Friday, April 16, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at the McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home in Cornelia.
Memorial service: Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Church at 822 Mt. Olivet Rd., Homer, Ga. 30547.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to the Mt. Olivet Methodist Church Fund, in care of Dock and Nanette Sisk, P.O. Box 308, Homer, Ga. 30547 or to a scholarship fund in Dianne’s honor at Mountain Education Charter High School, in care of Dianne Hardy, Habersham Scholarship, 1963 Tom Bell Rd., Cleveland, Ga. 30528.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home and Habersham Crematory, both of Cornelia, Ga. are in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
