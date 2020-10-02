BETHLEHEM - Dianne Stinchcomb Barnes, 75, Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020.
Mrs. Barnes is preceded in death by her husband, Jack R. Barnes; parents, Avery Junior Stinchcomb and Mattie T. Nash Stinchcomb; and brothers, Jerry Stinchcomb and J. B. Stinchcomb.
Mrs. Barnes is survived by her daughter, Donna (Johnny) Hill, Maysville; son, Tendell (Trina) Barnes, Nicholson; brothers, Gary (Lynn) Stinchcomb, Winder, Jimmy Stinchcomb, Lawrenceville, and Mike (Melissa) Stinchcomb, Bethlehem; sisters, Carrie Dean McDaniel, Winder, and Brenda Kay Richardson, Dawson Springs, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Tiffany (Bo) Bonds, Pendergrass, Joseph Barnes Wilson, Cartersville, and Casey (Matthew) Barrett, Commerce; and five great-grandchildren, Braxton Taylor, Nevaeh Bonds, Jayce Bonds, Ryder Barrett and Everleigh Barrett.
Graveside service: Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder with the Rev. Richard Cole officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. Barnes to Trinity Baptist Church, 1434 Cronic Town Road, Auburn, Georgia 30011.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
