HOSCHTON - Dillard Hillman, 78, Hoschton, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Braselton Campus.
Due to the global pandemic COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Born on April 1, 1942 in Cuthbert, he was the son of the late Grady Proctor and Aileen Daniels (James Daniels). He was a bus driver for the City of New York.
Mr. Hillman is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diahanne Dudley Hillman, Hoschton; son, Craig Hillman, Brooklyn, N.Y.; daughter and son-in-law, Adrienne and Raymond Brown Jr., Duluth; grandchildren, Nia Rae Brown and Raymond Hillman Brown III; brother, Kenneth Daniels (deceased), Hartford, Conn. and James Daniels Jr., Lilburn; sisters, Olivia Bussey, Columbus, Clara Thomas, Irvington, N.J., Maelene Williams, Manchester, Conn., Gwendolyn Colbert. Manchester, Conn., Betty Daniels (deceased), Irvington, N.J. and Jacqueline Daniels, Irvington, N.J.; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
