COMMERCE - Dillion Haggard, 25, Commerce, died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Haggard was born in Gainesville to Bret and Sandra Roach Haggard of Commerce. He was employed at Trademark Medical Transport, Commerce Fire Department and co-owner of Juice Mobile Detailing.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Haggard is survived by his sister, Bree Haggard Sanders, Greenville, S.C.; grandmother, Dot Haggard; and grandfather, Randy Haggard, both of Commerce.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Commerce with Dr. Carlton Allen and the Rev. Chase Ledbetter officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Eric Redmon Foundation, P.O. Box 254, Commerce, Ga. 30529 or venmo @EricRedmon-Foundation.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
