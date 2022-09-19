WINDER - Dolores Ann Dunn, 70, Winder, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Dolores was a member of Bear Creek Baptist Church. She was a loan officer in the finance business for the better part of her career. She was also a secretary with the Department of Juvenile Justice upon her retirement.
Dolores loved to decorate, bake and spend time with her poodle, Cody.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Thomason and Gladys Wilson; husband, John Thomas Dunn; brother, Larry Thomason; and sister Edith Carithers.
Survivors include her son, Rusty Everett and wife Sylvia, California; daughter, Lynn Everett Phillips, Winder; sisters, Linda Highsmith, Gainesville, and Donna Wilson Farmer, Atlanta; grandchildren, Ryan Patrick, Taylor and Collen Brown, Lindsey and Michael Crane, Luke Everett and Jake Everett; great-grandchildren, Emory Crane, Cash Crane, Hunter Patrick and Callie Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside memorial at a later date. Interment cremation.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53 Hoschton, Ga. 30548. lawsonfuneralhome.org. 706-654-0966.
