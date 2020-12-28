WINDER - Dolores Etheridge Bell, Winder, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020.
She was a native of Atlanta, and moved to Winder in 2005. Dolores was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Winder. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawson Bell; parents, Ernest and Gertrude Etheridge; her children, son, Ernest, and daughter, Cheryl; and brother, Jerry Etheridge.
Dolores believed in and supported many organizations to alleviate world suffering. She also supported the work of the Presbyterian World Missions, the Carter Center, ANERA and UNICEF.
Family to receive friends: Monday, December 28, 2020 from 9:30 until 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Monday, December 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Nathan Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow the service at 12:30 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Decatur.
All those attending are asked to maintain safe social distancing and please wear protective masks.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charitable organization of your choice.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
